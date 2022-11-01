A Pair of New Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 550 Styles Are Releasing Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Longtime collaborators Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance are back with a new sneaker project. This time, the duo is giving the popular New Balance 550 silhouette two new looks.

After delivering three new 650R styles last month, the New York-based label announced yesterday that the raffle for its latest New Balance 550 drop is now live.

The two new Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 550 collabs feature a neutral gray-based mesh upper and differentiating the two looks are the hairy suede or nubuck overlay panels. Further separating the styles are blue accents covering the tongue tag of the hairy suede pair while a tonal white tongue on the nubuck version of the collab. Rounding out the look for both iterations are sail shoelaces along with a matching sail midsole and a gray outsole. The sneakers are available in sizes ranging between a men’s size 4 and up to a men’s size 13.

The raffle for the latest Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 550 styles are available via raffle now exclusively at Aimeleondore.com and the draw will remain open until tomorrow at 11:59 p.m. The label confirms that winning entries will be chosen at random and will be notified via email in the days after the draw. Each pair will retail for $130.

In related New Balance news, tennis phenom Coco Gauff has signed an extension with New Balance.

The Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 550. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aimé Leon Dore

The Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 550.

The lateral side of the Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 550. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aimé Leon Dore

The Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 550. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aimé Leon Dore