Adidas Releases Waffle House Shoe Collab That’s a Syrupy-Sweet Tribute to Tour360 22 Golf Styles

Waffle House’s latest menu item is utterly breakfast-worthy, courtesy of Adidas.

The German sportswear brand and the Georgia-based breakfast chain have joined forces on a tasty take of Adidas’ Tour360 22 golf shoes. The Tour360 22 x Waffle House pair features off-white uppers with grid embossments, inspired by waffle batter. The lace-up style is complete with Adidas’ 3 Stripes in a deep tan hue, matching their lining — similarly to fully cooked waffles. Supporting the pair are white foam outsoles, finished with glossy transparent brown rubber SPIKEMORE traction soles in an ode to maple syrup.

Adidas’ Tour360 22 x Waffle House golf shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas’ Tour360 22 x Waffle House campaign. CREDIT: Dominic Cooley/Courtesy of Adidas

Completing the pair are Waffle House’s iconic yellow and black logos, printed on each heel counter.

Adidas’ Tour360 22 x Waffle House campaign. CREDIT: Dominic Cooley/Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas’ Tour360 22 x Waffle House campaign. CREDIT: Dominic Cooley/Courtesy of Adidas

“We love this time of year because more than anything else it’s an unofficial start to the golf season for everyone,” said Masun Denison, global footwear director for Adidas Golf, in a statement. “Waffle House is such a well-known restaurant in Georgia and throughout the U.S., we knew it would be fun to partner with their team on a design that brings a piece of the famous restaurant to everyone, all in our flagship silhouette.”

Adidas’ Tour360 22 x Waffle House campaign. CREDIT: Dominic Cooley/Courtesy of Adidas

The limited-edition style will be released in both men’s and women’s sizes. Additionally, each box the shoes come in are designed to look like a miniature Waffle House themselves.

Though the pair won’t launch until April 7, the Tour360 22 x Waffle House style is currently available online for pre-orders. Men’s pairs retail for $210, while women’s retail for $200, on Adidas’ website and app. Upon release, the style will also be available in select Adidas U.S. stores.

The Waffle House collaboration is Adidas’ latest in a lengthy lineup. The brand has previously created collaborative sneakers with a range of labels and stars, including Stella McCartney, Missoni and Pharrell Williams. In recent months, Adidas has unveiled plans for multiple Yeezy releases, as well as Ivy Park’s “Ivy Heart” collection and a Gucci collaboration that debuted at Milan Fashion Week.