Adidas and Pharrell Will Launch ‘Shock Yellow’ Humanrace Sichona Sneakers This Week

Adidas and Pharrell Williams’ latest Sichona sneaker is bringing a shock of sunshine to the winter season.

Releasing on January 28, the “Shock Yellow” colorway of the Adidas x Pharrell Williams Humanrace brand’s key sneaker features a bold yellow color palette with monochrome uppers, soles and woven laces. The pair’s signature Primeknit uppers create a sock-like fit, with chunky rounded TPU midsoles and outsoles for added comfort. The $180 style is complete with orange co-branded tongue tabs and pale blue “Humanrace” lettering, plus a yellow rubber spike on its heels and an extra pair of pastel pink laces.

Adidas x Pharrell Williams’ “Shock Yellow” Humanrace Sichona sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To Buy: Adidas x Pharrell Williams Humanrace Sichona sneakers, $180.

The Sichona style aims to bring athletic technology and aesthetics into day-to-day wear. The style’s knit, stretchy uppers were created with Adidas’ Futernatural technology and direct-inject casting to fill any cavities. The midsoles have also been anatomically molded—allowing both details to function as an extent of the human body, leaning into its key inspirations: the human foot and running.

Adidas x Pharrell Williams’ “Shock Yellow” Humanrace Sichona sneaker campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The style is the latest drop for Pharrell’s Adidas collection, which he’s led since 2014. Encompassing a range of athletic shoe styles, the collaboration has spawned colorful monochrome versions of Adidas’ Tennis, NMD and Solar sneakers. Sichona pairs have previously launched in colorways of black, burgundy and cobalt blue.

Shoppers can buy the shoes upon launch at select Dover Street Market locations, as well as Adidas’ Confirmed app.

You can discover Adidas x Pharrell Williams’ full collection on their website.

