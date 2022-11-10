Adidas Gets a Retro Wellness Makeover With New Sporty & Rich Collaboration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Adidas’ latest partnership features a sporty wellness twist — literally, thanks to its upcoming collaboration with Sporty & Rich.

Debuting on Nov. 22, the German athletic giant’s newest Adidas Originals collaboration merges with the Los Angeles-based sportswear brand. The unisex line, drawing inspiration from vintage sportswear and Sporty & Rich’s own focus on self-care, features an array of relaxed pieces in tonal hues of cream, burgundy and kelly green.

Ribbed sports bras, low-slung track pants and zip-up track jackets in this trifecta of hues are accented by Adidas’ own three stripes, as well as minimalist lettering from each brand for a collegiate feel. Completing the clothing lineup are matching striped T-shirts, given a nonchalantly luxe makeover in the accompanying campaign when paired with slouchy cable-knit sweaters, pearls and crisp collared shirts — sporty and rich, indeed.

Adidas x Sporty & Rich’s collaboration campaign. CREDIT: © Marco Imperatore

Adidas x Sporty & Rich’s collaboration campaign. CREDIT: © Marco Imperatore

Of course, an Adidas collaboration wouldn’t be complete without a brand’s revamped take on its signature shoes. When it came to Sporty & Rich, creative Emily Oberg chose to bring the collection’s same preppy color palette to Adidas’ own Campus 80, Samba OG and Stan Smith sneakers — each a low-top, lace-up pair that adds a relaxed casualness to any ensemble. Oberg’s version of the Stan features suede burgundy uppers topped with white stripes, while the Campus 80s include matching colored trim across white leather uppers.

Adidas x Sporty & Rich’s collaboration campaign. CREDIT: © Marco Imperatore

However, the Samba gets the greatest makeover with beige, white, cream and green paneling, bringing the classic silhouette a retro sporty spin. Uniting the sneaker trip are their attached accessories: each comes complete with a pearl-trimmed Sporty & Rich x Adidas key ring.

Adidas x Sporty & Rich’s collaboration campaign. CREDIT: © Marco Imperatore

Adidas and Sporty & Rich’s first collection launches on Nov. 222 on Sporty & Rich’s website, as well as Adidas’ own Confirmed website.

In other Adidas news, the brand recently appointed Bjørn Gulden — formerly of Puma — as its CEO, effective on Jan. 1, 2023.

