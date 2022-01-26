Beyoncé Prepares For Valentine’s Day With New Adidas ‘Ivy Heart’ Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Beyoncé and Adidas are linking up once again and this time, the duo are dropping a new “Ivy Park” collection of footwear and apparel in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

After delivering an 89-piece “Hall of Ivy” collection last month, the Houston-born singer-songwriter and the German sportswear giant will soon release their “Ivy Heart” capsule just in time for the heart-filled holiday. A teaser of the forthcoming collection was shared by @WeAreIvyPark on Instagram and in the post was a video of the Ivy Park logo that transforms into a heart.

Images of the sneakers that are expected to be part of the Ivy Park x Adidas “Ivy Heart” collection have also emerged, revealing that it will include the Ultraboost, the Stan Smith, the Superstar Mule, and the Savage V4.

Each silhouette dons bold red or pink accents that are synonymous with the holiday. In addition, the video teasers from the Ivy Park Instagram account reveal that the collection will also include a wide array of apparel including heart-covered tracksuits, sweaters, sweatpants, a latex dress and more.

Despite the teasers from Ivy Park, release details for the Ivy Park x Adidas “Ivy Heart” collection have not yet been confirmed by the Three Stripes. Fans who are looking to shop the collection are urged to get notified about the release at Adidas.com/Ivypark.

The lateral side of the Ivy Park x Adidas Stan Smith “Ivy Heart.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The lateral side of the Ivy Park x Adidas Superstar Mule “Ivy Heart.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas