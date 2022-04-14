Adidas Collaborates With M&M’s on Sweet New Forum Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Adidas’ Forum collaboration lineup is getting a sweet new addition, thanks to M&M’s.

Pulling from the miniature candy’s iconic yellow packaging, the new Forum Low 84 style features glossy rubberized leather uppers in the same golden hue. Following the candied theme, the $150 pair also includes brown “M&M” removable logo flags on either side of its lace counters, as well as 3D accents shaped like the chocolate candy.

For a retro finish, the athletic brand’s new pair also includes white rubber outsoles with stitching detailing and ridged brown rubber soles beneath. Completing the sneakers are toe boxes with central “M”-shaped perforations.

Adidas M&M’s Forum Low 84 sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

As M&M’s contains numerous flavors, the sneakers similarly include numerous accents as well — all of which are fully customizable. Though the style is originally tied up with matching yellow laces, it also comes with additional orange, green, red, blue and brown laces, coordinating with the candy’s signature six colors. Also included with the style are slide-on lace jewels shaped like the candy itself, plus three detachable sets of straps embossed with the M&M’s logo, its yellow M&M mascot and a collage of the layered candies.

Adidas M&M’s Forum Low 84 sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Though the style doesn’t launch until Tuesday, April 19, customers can download Adidas’ Confirmed app to purchase the sneakers.

The whimsical style follows the athletic brand’s recent lineup of Forum drops with numerous collaborators, including Bad Bunny, Southpark and Jeremy Scott.

