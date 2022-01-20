Jerry Lorenzo Teases Upcoming Fear of God Collaboration with Adidas

Jerry Lorenzo took to Instagram to show a sneak peek at his newest Fear of God project: a forthcoming collaboration with Adidas.

The 2021 FNAA Designer of the Year winner shared a gallery of images today in a social media post, which featured Fear of God’s new Adidas display in Shanghai exhibition space Innersect. Per Lorenzo’s images, the Adidas x Fear of God pieces on display include three sweatshirts in a light yellow hue, printed with blue “Adidas Fear of God” logos. The logo and lettering, in fact, is the same style used by Adidas from 1950-1971, which Lorenzo states is “arguably its most dominant and defining era.”

Adding, “the collective insignia of the two brand hallmarks celebrates the modernity of the @fearofgod luxury house and the rich history of Adidas….” Lorenzo stated as part of his post’s caption.

As the exhibit for Innersect is live until Jan. 23, it’s anticipated that the collaboration will launch this winter. Though no date has been confirmed yet, Lorenzo advised fans to “stay locked in to @fearofgodathletics for more info on the upcoming global launch.”

The Adidas and Fear of God collaboration is Lorenzo’s first for Adidas, which he joined as the leader of its basketball category’s creative and business strategy last December. Prior to working with Adidas, Lorenzo held a partnership with Nike that included the release of the Air Fear of God 1 sneaker in numerous colorways since 2018.