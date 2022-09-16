Adidas Creates Pink Apparel & Sneaker Collection for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Adidas showed their support for best cancer awareness by creating an apparel and footwear line dedicated to the cause inspired by the experiences of people and communities around the world. The collection will cater to every individual including its own employees and athletes.

The Adidas Breast Cancer Awareness Collection features a range of footwear for running, hiking and mountain biking shoes, like the Terrex Free Hiker. All-terrain hiking shoes offer grip and a responsive padded midsole over long distances. The collection also includes Terrex Agravic Ultra trail-running shoes and Ultraboosts fitted with cushy athletic soles.

Adidas Breast Cancer Awareness Collection. CREDIT: via Adidas

The shoes come in a wide array of pink and orange hues fitted with heart and breast motifs illustrated by Adidas pro mountain biker Veronique Sandler. The images were empathetically designed to represent the comfort that those with breast cancer have experienced in the outdoors.

The conscious collection’s extensive apparel selection includes lined sweatshirts, jerseys, and t-shirts featuring Adidas patented Aeroready technology that manages body sweat with wicking technology to provide the utmost comfort.

Adidas Breast Cancer Awareness Collection. CREDIT: Via Adidas

Adidas Breast Cancer Awareness Collection. CREDIT: Via Adidas

The pink collection will be available for purchase in limited quantities from Sept. 30 until the end of October for adiClub members only throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Adidas is partnering with Breast Cancer Now in the UK and Europe, and the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. in the US, to help raise awareness of breast cancer and support the vital work both charities do. $15 from each full-price sale from this collection will be donated to BCN for purchases in the UK and EU, or NBCF for purchases in North America.

Adidas Breast Cancer Awareness Collection. CREDIT: Via Adidas

