Action Bronson Unveils New Balance 990v6 Collab

New Balance has tapped Action Bronson for an upcoming sneaker collab.

The Queens-born rapper made his pro wrestling debut on an episode of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) last week and his sneaker of choice for the ring was his unreleased Action Bronson x New Balance 990v6 “Baklava” collab.

The moment was also re-shared by Action Bronson on his Instagram account last week and in the series of photos and videos showed a closer look at his sneaker project. The Action Bronson x New Balance 990v6 “Baklava” features a multi-colored makeup starting with a yellow-based upper and is coupled with a brown mudguard. Metallic silver hits appear on the eyestay and tongue and is paired with purple shoelaces. Breaking up the look is a two-tone blue midsole and outsole.

“THIS IS HOW YOU DEBUT IN YOUR HOMETOWN WITH @730hook AS MY PARTNER AND THE LEGENDARY @officialtaz13 @jimrossbbq @chrisjerichofozzy ON COMMENTARY IN MY OWN BRAND NEW COLLABORATION WITH @newbalance THE 990 V6 BAKLAVA THANKS TO THE POPE OF QUEENS @teddysantis #QUEENS @aew,” Action Bronson wrote for the Instagram caption.

Despite an early look that was shared by Action Bronson himself, release details for his forthcoming New Balance 990v6 “Baklava” collab have not yet been announced by the brand.

