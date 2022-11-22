Action Bronson Teases New Balance 990v6 Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Action Bronson continues to build up hype for his forthcoming New Balance collab.

After unveiling the sneaker project at his pro wrestling debut on All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in September, the Queens rapper shared new imagery of his New Balance 990v6 collab on Instagram yesterday. “990 V6 BAKLAVA. COMING 2023,” the rapper wrote for the Instagram caption of the post.

The series of images reveal bits and pieces of the of the Action Bronson x New Balance 990v6 including the neon green mesh-based upper that’s coupled with brown leather overlay panels and a matching hairy suede mudguard. The tongue tag features a special “Baklava 990v6” branding along with New Balance Made In U.S. details on the heel tab. Completing the look of the shoe is a blue Encap-cushioned midsole and a solid black outsole.

Despite Action Bronson confirming that the collab will hit retail next year, a specific release date for his New Balance 990v6 collab has not yet been announced by the sportswear brand.

Prior to the release of Action Bronson’s collab, New Balance just dropped its latest 990v5 sneaker in the signature gray-based color scheme. The shoe is available now in full-family sizing at Newbalance.com.

“For avid runners and ahead of the curve tastemakers alike, the 990 was a mark of quality and superior taste. There have been updates to the design since ’82, and more color options, but the 990’s aspirational status symbol aura has never changed. Simply put, the 990 is the shoe so good, that we’ve never stopped making it,” New Balance wrote for the product description of the 990v6.