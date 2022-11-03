A Ma Maniere’s Air Jordan 4 Collab Is Reportedly Releasing Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

It appears that fans who are awaiting the release of A Ma Maniére’s forthcoming Air Jordan 4 collab that emerged on social media in July won’t have to wait much longer.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared product images of the sneaker boutique’s collaborative Air Jordan 4 colorway along with a purported release date suggesting that the shoe will launch before month’s end.

Much like the early leaks of the project, the latest images reveal that the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 wears a tonal burgundy color scheme predominantly on the premium leather upper. Breaking up the tonal execution is a black heel tab featuring the classic “Nike Air” branding along with a sail-based midsole. The images also confirm that the shoe will come with special packaging, which includes a co-branded hang tag.

A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand have numerous times in the past two years to deliver several Air Jordan collabs. The projects included their Air Jordan 3 collab in February 2021 followed by an Air Jordan 1 High collab in December 2021 and most recently, a special Air Jordan 2 collab in April. Additionally, the boutique reportedly has two Air Jordan 12 in the works, which could hit retail sometime this holiday season.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 collab is expected to release on Nov. 23 via SNKRS for a retail price of $225.

In related Air Jordan news, Trophy Room is dropping a new Air Jordan 7 ‘New Sheriff In Town” collab this week after it was announced by the boutique on Tuesday.