A Ma Maniere’s Air Jordan 4 Collab Is Reportedly Releasing Soon

By Victor Deng
Jordan Brand Dubai Mall
The new Jordan Brand store in the Dubai Mall.
It appears that fans who are awaiting the release of A Ma Maniére’s forthcoming Air Jordan 4 collab that emerged on social media in July won’t have to wait much longer.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared product images of the sneaker boutique’s collaborative Air Jordan 4 colorway along with a purported release date suggesting that the shoe will launch before month’s end.

Much like the early leaks of the project, the latest images reveal that the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 wears a tonal burgundy color scheme predominantly on the premium leather upper. Breaking up the tonal execution is a black heel tab featuring the classic “Nike Air” branding along with a sail-based midsole. The images also confirm that the shoe will come with special packaging, which includes a co-branded hang tag.

A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand have numerous times in the past two years to deliver several Air Jordan collabs. The projects included their Air Jordan 3 collab in February 2021 followed by an Air Jordan 1 High collab in December 2021 and most recently, a special Air Jordan 2 collab in April. Additionally, the boutique reportedly has two Air Jordan 12 in the works, which could hit retail sometime this holiday season.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 collab is expected to release on Nov. 23 via SNKRS for a retail price of $225.

In related Air Jordan news, Trophy Room is dropping a new Air Jordan 7 ‘New Sheriff In Town” collab this week after it was announced by the boutique on Tuesday.

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

