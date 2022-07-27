×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

A First Look at the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 Collab Surfaces

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

More Stories By Victor

View All
Jordan Brand Dubai Mall
The new Jordan Brand store in the Dubai Mall.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jordan Brand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

The anticipation continues to build for A Ma Maniére’s sneaker collaborations after images of what’s believed to be the sneaker boutique’s forthcoming project with Jordan Brand have emerged.

Sneaker leak social media account @Kicksdong on Instagram shared images this week of the purported A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4, a new collab between the sneaker boutique and NBA legend Michael Jordan’s namesake brand that’s reportedly hitting stores this fall.

The purported A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 collab dons a tonal burgundy nubuck upper, with the hue also covering the tongue, the mesh netting on the sides, and shoelaces. Breaking up the predominantly tonal execution is a black and sail midsole along with a burgundy outsole. The sneaker is also pictured inside a special shoebox that features A Ma Maniere branding on the inside of the lid.

Prior to images of the purported Air Jordan 4 collab surfacing, A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand have teamed up on numerous occasions in the past two years. The projects kicked off with the release of their Air Jordan 3 collab in February 2021 followed by an Air Jordan 1 High collab in December 2021. Most recently, the duo released a special Air Jordan 2 collab in April.

While images of the purported A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 collab were shared by @Kicksdong on Instagram this week, the release of the project has not yet been announced by either of the parties involved.

In related Air Jordan news, A Ma Maniére is also reportedly releasing an Air Jordan 12 collab in the fall.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad