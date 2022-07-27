A First Look at the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 Collab Surfaces

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

The anticipation continues to build for A Ma Maniére’s sneaker collaborations after images of what’s believed to be the sneaker boutique’s forthcoming project with Jordan Brand have emerged.

Sneaker leak social media account @Kicksdong on Instagram shared images this week of the purported A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4, a new collab between the sneaker boutique and NBA legend Michael Jordan’s namesake brand that’s reportedly hitting stores this fall.

The purported A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 collab dons a tonal burgundy nubuck upper, with the hue also covering the tongue, the mesh netting on the sides, and shoelaces. Breaking up the predominantly tonal execution is a black and sail midsole along with a burgundy outsole. The sneaker is also pictured inside a special shoebox that features A Ma Maniere branding on the inside of the lid.

Prior to images of the purported Air Jordan 4 collab surfacing, A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand have teamed up on numerous occasions in the past two years. The projects kicked off with the release of their Air Jordan 3 collab in February 2021 followed by an Air Jordan 1 High collab in December 2021. Most recently, the duo released a special Air Jordan 2 collab in April.

While images of the purported A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 collab were shared by @Kicksdong on Instagram this week, the release of the project has not yet been announced by either of the parties involved.

In related Air Jordan news, A Ma Maniére is also reportedly releasing an Air Jordan 12 collab in the fall.