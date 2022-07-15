More A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan Collabs Are Reportedly Dropping This Fall

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Frequent collaborators A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand reportedly have two more Air Jordan collabs coming soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared early details about the purported A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 and A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 collabs, which are both slated to hit stores this fall. Given that we’re still months away from the scheduled launch, images of the sneaker boutique and Jordan Brand’s forthcoming project have not yet been revealed but the aforementioned Instagram account has shared a mockup depiction of what’s expected to release.

The A Ma Maniére x Jordan 4 collab is expected to feature a white-based leather upper that’s coupled with gray suede mudguard and brown accents throughout various portions of the shoe. The classic “Nike Air” branding is expected to appear on the shoe’s heel tab based on the image provided but the account has not yet confirmed if that detail is included.

Unlike the aforementioned pair, the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 is reportedly dropping in two colorways, with one pair donning a white-based upper and the other dressed in a predominantly black color scheme. Both pairs are expected to don burgundy accents on the leather mudguards, the sock liner, and tooling. According to the account, the Jordan 12s will be available exclusively in women’s sizing.

Although early info about A Ma Maniere’s Air Jordan 12 and Jordan 4 collabs was shared by @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the project has not yet been announced by Jordan Brand or A Ma Maniere.