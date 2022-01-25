Images of the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 2 Collab Have Surfaced

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

It appears that A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand have another standout sneaker collaboration coming soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @Die_sel666 shared images on Instagram this week of the retail store’s purported Air Jordan 2 collab, a new iteration of Michael Jordan’s second signature shoe that’s reportedly hitting shelves this spring.

The forthcoming collab bears similarities to the duo’s Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3 collabs that dropped last year, starting with the sail-based color scheme covering the premium crackled leather and offset by burgundy accents on the heel tab. The luxe details continue with a satin sock liner, black wax shoelaces, and a snake skin-inspired print on the midsole. Rounding out the look is a co-branded hang tag and “Maniére” branding stamped on the heel.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand’s collaborative Air Jordan 2 will be released on April 29 at A-ma-maniere.com, the SNKRS app and at select retailers. The shoe is expected to retail for $225. Although the purported release info was shared by the leaker accounts, the collab has not yet been confirmed by either of the parties involved.

A Ma Maniére isn’t the only collaborative partner that’s reportedly dropping an Air Jordan 2 collab this year. J Balvin also teased his own version of the shoe on social media while Los Angeles-based boutique Union LA is also expected to two iterations of the silhouette.

In related Air Jordan news, Jordan Brand is dropping the new Air Jordan 6 Low “CNY” colorway next week in celebration of Chinese New Year and the Year of the Tiger.