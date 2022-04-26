A Ma Maniére Releases ‘Your Airness’ Film Ahead of Air Jordan 2 Collaboration Launch

Having already delivered two coveted collabs with Jordan Brand, A Ma Maniére has revealed its latest collaborative Air Jordan, and with it, an inspirational short film.

A Ma Maniére — one of the banners owned by James Whitner of The Whitaker Group — revealed “Your Airness” today, a short film that details the story and the inspiration behind the upcoming Air Jordan 2 collaboration. The film delivers an important and uplifting message via the spoken word poetry of Kyla Lacey.

“Funny how the ones who always do it for the culture, are never considered cultured. Marvel can easily manifest itself as mocking,” the poem began. “A bird who only feels wind resistance can easily forget how fly she is. But your lineage didn’t get broken.”

The poem concluded, “An experience of resilience, the ability to rise above the building blocks constructed to humble you and mute you. Even when you’ve earned the right to be loud. And when you weren’t allowed to soar, you made the clouds your floor. And look how you danced across them. In a world so unjust but claimed it all in fairness. Heavy is the head that wears the crown, But light are the feet that catch the Airness. And our Airness, our Airness is forever.”

The “Your Airness” short film can be viewed via the A Ma Maniére Instagram, Twitter and YouTube channels.

Although A Ma Maniére revealed the Air Jordan 2 “Airness,” the only detail the retailer announced about the launch is a release date of May 13.

A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 2 “Airness.” CREDIT: Courtesy of A Ma Maniére

A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 2 “Airness.” CREDIT: Courtesy of A Ma Maniére