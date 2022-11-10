×
A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 Collab Surfaces In New Colorway

By Victor Deng
It appears that A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand have another Air Jordan collab in the works.

After releasing a special A Ma Maniére x Nike Air Ship collab in August that were limited to 2,300 pairs, images of the Atlanta-based boutique’s forthcoming Air Jordan 12 collab in a white-based colorway was shared by @zSneakerheadz and @Kicksdong on Instagram yesterday.

The collaborative A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 collab first surfaced on social media in July in a stealthy black-based makeup. This latest pair features white leather as the base of the upper, with a premium burgundy suede mudguard at the midfoot of both the lateral and medial sides. A Ma Maniére branding appears on the heel’s pull tab of the right shoe, while traditional Jordan branding appears on the left pair. Completing the design is a burgundy outsole.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 collab in the white-based iteration will be released in January 2023. The sneaker project will be available exclusively in women’s sizing and will come with a $225 price tag.

In related A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan news, the sneaker boutique has announced the release of its much anticipated Air Jordan 4 collab this week. The sneaker was made available this week when the retailer asked sneaker fans to share a video on Instagram or Twitter voicing the social issues that are most important to them coinciding with Election Day. The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 collab is also launching on Nov. 17 at amamaniere.com.

