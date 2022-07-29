×
Images of the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 Have Emerged

By Victor Deng
Jordan Brand Dubai Mall
The new Jordan Brand store in the Dubai Mall.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jordan Brand

Frequent collaborators A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand have a new Air Jordan 12 collab coming soon and now, a first look at the sneaker project has emerged on social media.

After images of the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 surfaced this week, photos of the sneaker retailer’s forthcoming Jordan 12 collab have now emerged courtesy of @zSneakerheadz on Instagram.

This collaborative iteration of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe dons a classic color blocking that resembles the original “Flu Game” iteration. The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 features a black nubuck upper and is offset by a premium burgundy hairy suede mudguard. The premium execution continues with black waxy shoelaces while A Ma Maniére’s signature logo appears on the metallic silver eyelets. Rounding out the design of the shoe is a burgundy outsole.

In addition to the aforementioned Air Jordan 12, A Ma Maniére is also set to drop a new iteration of the Air Jordan 4 before year’s end after images of the collab surfaced on Instagram this week. The shoe dons a tonal burgundy nubuck upper, with the hue also covering the tongue, the mesh netting on the sides, and shoelaces. Breaking up the predominantly tonal execution is a black and sail midsole along with a burgundy outsole.

Although images of the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 were shared by @zSneakerheadz this week, release details for the project have not yet been announced by either of the parties involved.

In related Air Jordan news, Travis Scott was spotted in a new Air Jordan 1 collab.

