A Pair of A-Cold-Wall x Converse Chuck 70 Styles Are Releasing Soon

Converse has tapped A-Cold-Wall* for its latest collab. This time, the fashion-forward label has reimagined one of the sneaker company’s most iconic silhouettes.

After delivering the Aeon Active CX collab in April, Nike, the parent company of Converse, announced via its SNKRS release calendar that a new A-Cold-Wall* x Converse collection will be released next week.

The highlight of the pairing are the two collaborative Converse Chuck 70 styles. The shoes feature technical details including a reflective 3M panel on the lateral side, with A-Cold-Wall branding by the translucent midsole. Like past Chuck 70 releases, The classic Converse All Star patch appears on the medial side while co-branding is stamped on the footbed. Completing the design is a pull tab on the heel and a rubber outsole.

The lateral side of the A-Cold-Wall x Converse Chuck 70 collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

“After a run of innovative, avant-garde designs, our ongoing collaboration with A-COLD-WALL* revisits the Chuck 70—distilling Samuel Ross’s future-forward aesthetic into a wearable, everyday edition of the fan-favorite icon,” Converse wrote for the product description of the collab via SNKRS.

In addition to the Chuck 70s, the latest A-Cold-Wall* x Converse capsule will include a sail-colored t-shirt and shorts.

The A-Cold-Wall* x Converse Chuck 70 styles will be released via SNKRS and at select Converse stockists. The sneakers will retail for $110, while the t-shirt and shorts will retail for $60 and $80, respectively.

The A-Cold-Wall x Converse Chuck 70 collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse