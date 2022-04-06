A Pair of A-Cold-Wall x Converse Aeon Active CX Collabs Are Dropping Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Converse has a new sneaker collab with A-Cold-Wall* coming soon.

After delivering the All Star Chuck Taylor Lugged collab in 2020, the luxury British fashion label and the footwear brand’s latest sneaker project includes two new iterations of the new Aeon Active CX sneaker including one iteration of the shoe arriving before month’s end.

The sneaker features a stretch knitted construction that’s combined with an exaggerated heel that allows for easy entry into the sneaker. According to Converse, the boldly-designed midsole is made from a combination of its CX foam and Nike’s Crater foam, and the latter is crafted from about 12% of recycled scraps gathered from the factory floor. The A-Cold-Wall* x Converse Aeon Active CX collab will be available in two distinct colorways including “Micro Chip and Healing Jade” as well as “Black and Apple Green.”

The A-Cold-Wall* x Converse Aeon Active CX.

“The future of comfort is active. Blending the conceptual lens of A-COLD-WALL* and game-changing Converse CX technology, the limited-edition Aeon Active CX is built for forward progress,” Converse wrote for the product description of the collab.

The A-Cold-Wall* x Converse Aeon Active CX collab will be released in the “Micro Chip and Healing Jade” colorway starting today exclusively at A-Cold-Wall.com before launching again on SNKRS, Converse.com, and at select retailers on April 12. The “Black and Apple Green” makeup of the collab will drop exclusively at A-Cold-Wall.com on May 8 followed by a wider launch of the style on May 12. The collab will retail for $160 each.

The A-Cold-Wall* x Converse Aeon Active CX.