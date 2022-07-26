7-Eleven Releases Slurpee Sneakers & More Food-Inspired Shoes With Reese’s & Red Bull

7-Eleven is stepping into fashion, launching a snack-inspired sneaker collection that customers can enter to win online.

The new project is part of the gas station’s latest Brainfreeze Season summer promotion. Until September 6, customers can purchase participating featured brand products from Red Bull, Slurpee, Reese’s, Cheetos and more using the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards apps at 7-Eleven, Stripes and Speedway stores. These products, as well a specific weekly ones purchased using said apps, count as entries to win a range of prizes — including fashion pieces inspired by the snacks.

Reese’s, Slurpee and Dunkaroo’s collaborative sneakers for 7-Eleven’s Brainfreeze Season. CREDIT: Courtesy of 7-Eleven

Several products include new sneakers inspired by Reese’s, Dunkaroos and Fanta. Reese’s footwear, made in collaboration with Shoe Surgeon, takes the form of a thick-soled sneaker in bright orange, brown and black hues, complete with mesh and suede uppers. Slurpee and Jake Danklefs have partnered on a low-top suede sneaker with splash-shaped panels in vibrant hues of yellow, blue, pink and white. Completing the trio is Dunkaroos’ partnered sneakers with Select, a low-top leather pair in hues of pink, white, blue, yellow and green – plus multicolored dots and 7-Eleven’s Fred mascot, painted by Tyler Wallach. The shoes are the latest fashion partnership within a drop-related launch; a similar method for winning products has been utilized by various brands in recent months, including Crocs.

However, sneakers aren’t the only products in the 7-Eleven lineup. The collection also includes athleisure hoodies, baseball cap and drawstring backpack in hues of red, blue and white — complete with Fred graphics — from Red Bull BC One. Flamin’ Hot Cheetos will also launch a Flamin’ Hot x Braille collection within the drop system, featuring flame-printed sneakers and a coordinating hat, sweatshirt and skateboard. The new line is the store’s latest collaborative launch, having previously dropped partnered products with Nike, Joe Robinson and Kerwin Frost.

Reedbull BC One’s athleisure collection for 7-Eleven’s Brainfreeze Season. CREDIT: Courtesy of 7-Eleven

“Brainfreeze Season is a time for us to help our customers quench their thirst for Slurpee drinks…music…and, of course, fashion,” said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven’s executive vice president. “We know our customers are always on the cutting edge of culture and style, and are looking for ways to get even closer to the brands they love – so what better way to reward our loyal fans than with these one-of-a-kind designs?”

Those interested can visit 7-Eleven’s website to learn more about the Brainfreeze Season drops, as well as the 7-Elevan and Speedway apps on Google Play and the Apple App Store. There is also a list of rules for the sweepstakes, which is available online as well.

