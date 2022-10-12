Khloe Kardashian Gets Into Pajamas & Slippers with Kris Jenner for Children’s Place New Sleepwear Brand

To promote the new endeavor, they invited Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner. Mom and daughter starred in the brand’s coziest photoshoot yet, posing in snug attire and showcasing their comfy pajamas.

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner for The Children’s The Place PJ Place collection campaign. CREDIT: Via The Children's Place

Khloe snuggled up in a pastel pink sleep set dotted with a champagne bottle pattern, rosy thermals, and faux-fuzzy slippers. One image saw the social media star sitting in a bed wearing a plush plain grey loungewear fit for a queen. Khloe Kardashian for The Children’s Place PJ Place collection campaign. CREDIT: Via The Children's Place Another image saw Kris in the kitchen fawning over a dish of freshly baked pie in black and white PJs. The sleek nightwear was accompanied by black criss-cross faux fur slippers that offered the “Momager” fuzzy warm support.

Kris Jenner for The Children’s The Place PJ Place collection campaign. CREDIT: Via The Children's Place

The new PJ Place women’s and men’s collections include plush pajama sets, loungewear styles, robes, thermal sets, oversized fashion tees, cushy slippers, buttery soft socks, and so much more. Made with comfortable fabrics and modern design details, PJ Place’s sleepwear styles are perfect for cozy moments and make great gifts for the upcoming holidays.

The Children’s Place The PJ Place collection. CREDIT: Via The Children's Place