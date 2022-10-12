Khloe Kardashian Gets Into Pajamas & Slippers with Kris Jenner for Children’s Place New Sleepwear Brand

The Children’s Place, Inc. announced a new ultra-comfy sleepwear lifestyle brand entitled PJ Place.
To promote the new endeavor, they invited Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner. Mom and daughter starred in the brand’s coziest photoshoot yet, posing in snug attire and showcasing their comfy pajamas.
Khloe snuggled up in a pastel pink sleep set dotted with a champagne bottle pattern, rosy thermals, and faux-fuzzy slippers. One image saw the social media star sitting in a bed wearing a plush plain grey loungewear fit for a queen.
Another image saw Kris in the kitchen fawning over a dish of freshly baked pie in black and white PJs. The sleek nightwear was accompanied by black criss-cross faux fur slippers that offered the “Momager” fuzzy warm support.
The new PJ Place women’s and men’s collections include plush pajama sets, loungewear styles, robes, thermal sets, oversized fashion tees, cushy slippers, buttery soft socks, and so much more. Made with comfortable fabrics and modern design details, PJ Place’s sleepwear styles are perfect for cozy moments and make great gifts for the upcoming holidays.
PJ Place’s first-ever collection is now available for purchase exclusively on www.pjplace.com with price points ranging from $10.95 – $69.95.
The Children’s Place is the largest pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company designs, contracts to manufacture, sells at retail and wholesale, and licenses to sell fashionable, high-quality merchandise predominantly at value prices, primarily under the proprietary “The Children’s Place”, “Place”, “Baby Place”, “Gymboree,” “Sugar & Jade” and now, “PJ Place” brand names.