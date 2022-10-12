×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Khloe Kardashian Gets Into Pajamas & Slippers with Kris Jenner for Children’s Place New Sleepwear Brand

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
cptwo
Celebrities in Slippers
Celebrities in Slippers
Celebrities in Slippers
Celebrities in Slippers
View Gallery 23 Images
The Children’s Place, Inc. announced a new ultra-comfy sleepwear lifestyle brand entitled PJ Place.
To promote the new endeavor, they invited Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner. Mom and daughter starred in the brand’s coziest photoshoot yet, posing in snug attire and showcasing their comfy pajamas.
Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner for The Children's The Place PJ Place collection campaign.
Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner for The Children’s The Place PJ Place collection campaign.
CREDIT: Via The Children's Place
Khloe snuggled up in a pastel pink sleep set dotted with a champagne bottle pattern, rosy thermals, and faux-fuzzy slippers. One image saw the social media star sitting in a bed wearing a plush plain grey loungewear fit for a queen.
Khloe Kardashian for The Children's Place PJ Place collection campaign.
Khloe Kardashian for The Children’s Place PJ Place collection campaign.
CREDIT: Via The Children's Place
Another image saw Kris in the kitchen fawning over a dish of freshly baked pie in black and white PJs. The sleek nightwear was accompanied by black criss-cross faux fur slippers that offered the “Momager” fuzzy warm support.
Kris Jenner for The Children's The Place PJ Place collection campaign.
Kris Jenner for The Children’s The Place PJ Place collection campaign.
CREDIT: Via The Children's Place
The new PJ Place women’s and men’s collections include plush pajama sets, loungewear styles, robes, thermal sets, oversized fashion tees, cushy slippers, buttery soft socks, and so much more. Made with comfortable fabrics and modern design details, PJ Place’s sleepwear styles are perfect for cozy moments and make great gifts for the upcoming holidays.
The Children's Place The PJ Place collection.
The Children’s Place The PJ Place collection.
CREDIT: Via The Children's Place

PJ Place’s first-ever collection is now available for purchase exclusively on www.pjplace.com with price points ranging from $10.95 – $69.95.

The Children’s Place is the largest pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company designs, contracts to manufacture, sells at retail and wholesale, and licenses to sell fashionable, high-quality merchandise predominantly at value prices, primarily under the proprietary “The Children’s Place”, “Place”, “Baby Place”, “Gymboree,” “Sugar & Jade” and now, “PJ Place” brand names.

PHOTOS: See how other celebrities style slippers.

FILA Sponsored By FILA

All ‘Eyez’ on the FILA x 2PAC Collection

FILA and the Shakur Estate launch special-edition collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad