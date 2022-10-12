Daphne Oz Models in Snowman Pajamas & Furry Booties for Children’s Place New Sleepwear Brand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
The Children’s Place, Inc. announced a new ultra-comfy sleepwear lifestyle brand entitled PJ Place targeted towards Millennial and Gen Z. The PJ Place launch celebrates being comfortable in the skin you’re in by showcasing an inspirational and diverse group of entrepreneurs, activists, celebrities, and influencers.
Daphne Oz was one of the models of the comfy campaign. The television host posed up in lux loungewear against a rosy background. For the photoshoot, Oz wore a baby pink sleep set consisting of a long sleeve-collared sleep shirt with turtle shell buttons, along with slightly oversized trousers made of plush soft fabric. Both the top and bottom featured a festive snowman print.
The food writer was styled with a maximalist approach in mind when it came down to her jewelry. Oz’s stacked on gold bracelets and a large watch, alongside a plethora of chunky statement rings and a dainty chain necklace.
For footwear, “The Chew” co-host wore faux fur-lined fuzzy white boots that easily slipped on and off. The shoes are perfect for the cold weather and a perfect gift for the Holiday season.
The new PJ Place women’s and men’s collections include plush pajama sets, loungewear styles, robes, thermal sets, oversized fashion tees, cushy slippers, buttery soft socks, and so much more. Made with comfortable ‘live in all day’ fabrics with modern design details, PJ Place’s fun, fashionable and festive sleepwear styles are perfect for cozy moments.
PJ Place’s first-ever collection is now available for purchase exclusively on www.pjplace.com with price points ranging from $10.95 – $69.95.
The Children’s Place is the largest pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company designs, contracts to manufacture, sells at retail and wholesale, and licenses to sell fashionable, high-quality merchandise predominantly at value prices, primarily under the proprietary “The Children’s Place”, “Place”, “Baby Place”, “Gymboree,” “Sugar & Jade” and now, “PJ Place” brand names.