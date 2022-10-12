Daphne Oz Models in Snowman Pajamas & Furry Booties for Children’s Place New Sleepwear Brand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Daphne Oz for The Children’s Place The PJ Place campaign.

For footwear, “The Chew” co-host wore faux fur-lined fuzzy white boots that easily slipped on and off. The shoes are perfect for the cold weather and a perfect gift for the Holiday season.

The new PJ Place women’s and men’s collections include plush pajama sets, loungewear styles, robes, thermal sets, oversized fashion tees, cushy slippers, buttery soft socks, and so much more. Made with comfortable ‘live in all day’ fabrics with modern design details, PJ Place’s fun, fashionable and festive sleepwear styles are perfect for cozy moments.

The Children’s Place PJ Place collection. CREDIT: Via The Children's Place

PJ Place’s first-ever collection is now available for purchase exclusively on www.pjplace.com with price points ranging from $10.95 – $69.95.

The Children’s Place is the largest pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company designs, contracts to manufacture, sells at retail and wholesale, and licenses to sell fashionable, high-quality merchandise predominantly at value prices, primarily under the proprietary “The Children’s Place”, “Place”, “Baby Place”, “Gymboree,” “Sugar & Jade” and now, “PJ Place” brand names.

