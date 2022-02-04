Who Are the Brutally Honest 2022 Olympics Figure Skating Commentators?

The 2022 Beijing Olympic Games have just begun and that means that famous figure-skating commentators Tara Lipinksi and Johnny Weir are back. While they’re not in China, they’re covering the sport from the NBC headquarters in Stamford, Conn. The dynamic duo, who are both former figure-skating Olympians, have become known for their brutally honest reactions and eye-catching looks. The pair even has their own joint Instagram account.

They’ve been working together ever since they appeared for the first time as commentators

Read on to know more about Lipinski and Weir, who have garnered both criticism and fans of their commentating approach — which, over the years, has been considered harsh at times.

Who is Tara Lipinski?

Now 38, Lipinski took home the gold medal in the women’s figure skating competition at the 1998 Nagano Games in Japan at just 15, becoming the youngest female in the sport to win an Olympic gold medal. Despite various injuries throughout her career, she still went on to skate in professional competitions and even toured with Stars on Ice for several seasons. You can pick up her book “Tara Lipinski: Triumph On Ice” to know more about her. Of reuniting with Weir this year, she told People: “It’s almost a decade of us doing this together and I really can’t imagine not being in the booth without Johnny Weir.”

Who is Johnny Weir?

Weir, 37, competed for Team USA in 2006 and 2010. He made waves for skating to Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face” during his 2010 routine. In addition to being a two time U.S. Olympian, he is a three time U.S. National Figure Skating Champion, 2008 World bronze medalist, two time Grand Prix Final bronze medalist, and the 2001 World Junior Figure Skating Champion. Weir has appeared on a number of shows, most recently starring as Gabe on Netflix’s ice skating drama “Spinning Out” and “Dancing With the Stars” in 2020.

Since his friendship with Lipinski took off, Johnny served as a bridesman in Tara’s 2017 wedding to Fox Sports producer Todd Kapostasy.