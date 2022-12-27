Kim Kardashian Speaks Out on Balenciaga Ad Controversy & Cancel Culture on ‘Angie Martinez IRL’ Podcast

Kim Kardashian is continuing to speak out against Balenciaga’s viral children’s campaign — this time, on Angie Martinez’s “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast.

On Monday, Kardashian spoke with Martinez on the podcast about her reaction to Balenciaga’s winter holiday and home goods campaign in November, when imagery featuring children holding the French label’s bondage-dressed teddy bear handbags made waves for their controversial nature online. Kardashian, a longtime friend of the brand and its current creative director, Demna, condemned the campaign days after it went viral.

“With the Balenciaga thing, everyone was like, ‘Why aren’t you speaking out? Why aren’t you speaking out?’ And I’m like, ‘Wait, I’m not in this campaign, I don’t know what’s happening. Let me take a minute to research this,'” Kardashian told Martinez. “As soon as I saw what everyone was seeing on the Internet and the reality of the situation, I completely spoke out and gave my thoughts on child porn, and completely denounced it. But because I didn’t say, ‘F— you, Balenciaga, that’s it,’ people goat mad at that. So, they’re mad if I don’t speak out, they’re mad if I do speak out, and if I don’t cancel.”

Kardashian’s comments followed her viral statement on Instagram Stories in November after the campaign’s initial launch.

“I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened,” Kardashian wrote. “As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period.”

Kardashian also added that she appreciated the brand’s apology and removal of the campaigns.

“In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again,” Kardashian wrote. “As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — and the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.”

