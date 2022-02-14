Jennifer Lopez Gets Chic & Dances With Ben Affleck at Super Bowl’s Star-Studded Big Game

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent their Sunday night at the Super Bowl.

The couple attended the big game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, California. Lopez and Affleck were seated in the Meta suite with other guests including Cardi B, Offset, Olivia Rodrigo, Becky G, Keke Palmer, Storm Reid, Demi Lovato and Taraji P. Henson.

The “On the Floor” singer wore a white button up with a pair of chic sunglasses and oversized hoop earrings, while Affleck wore a dark long-sleeved button-up shirt. The couple recently stepped out for the premiere of JLo’s latest movie, “Marry Me.”

The singer spent the Super Bowl two years ago in a much different position when she performed at the Pepsi Halftime Show alongside “Hips Don’t Lie” singer Shakira. They were the first two Latina women to co-headline the show, and they each brought their own unique styles and songs to the field.

