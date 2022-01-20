Choreographer Parris Goebel Dances In the Rain for Ugg’s Newest Launch

Ugg is dancing in the rain in its latest campaign for its spring ’22 rain boot collection.

Influential choreographer Parris Goebel, who has worked with Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Kanye West, and Ariana Grande, just to name a few, is the face of the new campaign. Goebel, who first appeared in the fall 2021 Ugg Apparel campaign titled, is seen in this new series of photos and videos with fellow dancers Taja Riley and Yuliana Maldonado.

“Every day, I tell my story in every way I can,” Goebel said in a statement. “The way I walk, talk, dress, move. I am constantly evolving and expressing myself the only way I know how: authentically.”

Goebel, who hails from Auckland, New Zealand, most notably choreographed Justin Bieber’s music video for “Sorry,” which garnered more than three billion views on YouTube and was the eighth-most viewed video on the site. In 2016, Goebel won Female Choreographer of the Year and Live Performance of the Year at the World of Dance Awards, and in 2020 was appointed a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to dance.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

Ugg‘s new spring Rain boot collection features the Drizlita, Drizlita Clear and the Tasman X, all of which are inspired by the brand’s signature styles the Classic Mini and Tasman. According to Ugg, the range is made with recycled leftovers from the brand’s bestselling Classic Boot.

The new Drizlita style is a waterproof shoe inspired by the brand’s Classic Boot design. According to the brand, this ankle-length style features a cozy insole lining in the brand’s signature sheepskin. The Drizlita Clear features waterproof technology and a removeable, interchangeable Drizlita Rainboot Sock—sold separately—in a range of colors and prints and can be worn with or without the boot. And, the Tasman X is a colorful waterproof silhouette cast in the brand’s signature lightweight Treadlite by Ugg foam and features a removable Uggplush sock made from Tencel Lyocell and upcycled wool that can be worn with or without the shoe.

The new Ugg Rain boot collection is now available at Ugg.com.