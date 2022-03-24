Images of Zion Williamson’s Reported Next Signature Shoe Surfaced on Social Media

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

It appears that Zion Williamson has a new signature shoe with Jordan Brand coming soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @Apolloluo1976 shared a series of images on Instagram yesterday of the Jordan Zion 2, the New Orleans Pelican star’s purported second signature basketball shoe with the brand.

The images show that the forthcoming Jordan Zion 2 features a white mid-cut leather upper that’s coupled with a multi-colored graphic on the heel counter and ankle collar. Additional details include a strap at the forefoot for containment, while Williamson’s signature branding appears on the tongue and toe. Rounding out the design is a Zoom Air-cushioned midsole and a solid rubber outsole.

Although a first look at the purported Jordan Zion 2 was shared by @Apolloluo1976 on Instagram, release details for Williamson’s second signature shoe have not yet been announced by Jordan Brand.

Williamson was the first overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Pelicans, and shortly after, he announced that he had signed an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand. Williamson inked a 7-year deal that was reportedly worth $75 million and even took a pay cut in order to sign with the brand.

Last year, Williamson got his first-ever signature shoe with Jordan Brand with the debut of the Jordan Zion 1. The shoe was initially revealed in four different colorways including one style that was dedicated to his younger brother, Noah.

“We knew that one of Zion’s main inspirations for the look of the shoe was superhero armor. But when we thought about an icon or symbol that could clearly draw out the shoe’s benefits, the ‘Z’ made perfect sense to us,” Jordan Sport senior footwear designer Vianney de Montgolfier said about the Zion 1. “It’s the letter for speed, it has the base for power, and it’s maybe the most distinguishable letter in the alphabet. There’s nothing else like it.”