Zion Williamson Teases His Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Voodoo’ Colorway

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Zion Williamson is getting his releasing his own Air Jordan 1 colorway soon.

Following yesterday’s release of the Jordan Zion 2 signature shoe in the “Voodoo” makeup, the New Orleans Pelicans sophomore forward took to social media to share the first look at Michael Jordan’s first signature shoe in the exact colorway.

Williamson’s Air Jordan 1 Low “Voodoo” colorway is a carbon copy of the aforementioned Jordan Zion 2 release and it features a light brown suede upper that’s coupled with green and dark brown overlay panels. The shoe also features a special logo embroidered on the heel counter along with special stitching on the Swoosh while a flipped mini Swoosh branding appears at the forefoot. Completing the look of the shoe is an upside-down “Nike Air” tongue tag before a sail midsole and a brown outsole complete the look of the shoe.

Although the first look at the Air Jordan 1 Low “Voodoo” was shared by Williamson, release details for the shoe have not yet been revealed.

For fans who aren’t interested in waiting for the Jordan 1 Low “Voodoo,” select sizes for the Jordan Zion 2 “Voodoo” are still available. At the time of publication, only men size’s 9.5, 10 and 12 for Williamson’s latest signature shoe are available for purchase at Nike.com for a retail price of $140. Jordan Brand also revealed that the “Hope Diamond” look of the shoe will launch on June 30.

In related Air Jordan news, images of the highly anticipated Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” release have emerged on social media ahead of its purported August drop.