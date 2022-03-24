×
New Balance Signs NBA All-Star Zach LaVine

By Peter Verry
Zach LaVine New Balance
NBA star Zach LaVine, who is now a New Balance athlete.
CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

NBA star Zach LaVine is now part of the New Balance team.

Today, the Boston-based athletic giant announced it has signed LaVine, a two-time NBA All-Star and guard with the Chicago Bulls.

New Balance is a brand that’s investing in me not just as a player but as an individual. I wanted to partner with a company that is equally passionate about supporting my interests beyond the court,” LaVine said in a statement. “New Balance’s creativity is making waves across hoops and I’m excited to join a roster of athletes that aren’t afraid to approach the game in their own way.”

The basketball star is the latest addition to New Balance’s robust roster of athlete ambassadors, a lineup that includes fellow hoops standouts Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray and Dejounte Murray`, as well as actress Storm Reid, decorated sprinter Sydney McLaughlin, tennis pro Coco Gauff and several others.

Zach LaVine New Balance
New Balance athlete and two-time NBA All-Star Zach LaVine.
CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

“Zach is a global star who has never been afraid to put in the hard work, on and off the court,” New Balance head of basketball sports marketing Naveen Lokesh said in a statement. “Together New Balance and Zach will look to change the game and inspire the next generation of players.”

The signing of LaVine comes a month after New Balance added another high profile celebrity to its ambassador roster in rap megastar Jack Harlow. In February, the brand said in a statement that Harlow will appear in its key marketing campaigns and will also play a role in its connection to basketball culture.

