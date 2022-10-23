Rap Star YG’s 4Hunnid Imprint Releases Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers-Inspired Sneakers

Los Angeles-based rap star YG and his 4Hunnid imprint have returned with more Block Runner sneakers. This time, the shoes are delivered in colorways that serve as nods to his hometown NBA teams.

For the latest sneaker release, which consists of two looks, the 4Hunnid Block Runner features hues reminiscent of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers. The Lakers sneaker is predominantly purple with hits of gold on the upper, which all sits atop white midsoles and outsoles. As for the Clippers shoe, the brand created a predominantly white look with red on the upper and hits of blue.

The Lakers and Clippers-inspired sneakers, according to 4Hunnid, were created to celebrating the L.A. vs. L.A. home game at the start of the 2022-23 NBA regular season.

The 4Hunnid Block Runner — which debuted in March 2021 — is a low-cut sneaker with a style synonymous with California, featuring 100% genuine leather with a flame-shaped logos on the sides.

The two latest 4Hunnid Block Runner sneakers are available now exclusively via 4hunnid.com. The looks come with a $200 price tag.

A model in the 4Hunnid Block Runner sneakers that are delivered in a Los Angeles Clippers-inspired colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of 4Hunnid

The Los Angeles Lakers-inspired 4Hunnid Block Runner sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of 4Hunnid