New Images of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 ‘Turtle Dove’ Emerged

The anticipation for the return of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 “Turtle Dove” continues to grow as new images of the shoe have surfaced on social media.

The Yeezy insider @Yeezyinfluence shared images of the “Turtle Dove” Yeezy Boost 350, a coveted colorway of Kanye West’s lifestyle runner that’s reportedly returning to stores before this year’s end.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 “Turtle Dove” features a gray-based Primeknit upper that’s offset by black accents throughout the shoe. Breaking up the look is a white pull tab on the heel with red stitching along with a white Boost-cushioned midsole. According to the sneaker leak social media account, this year’s version of the shoe will come in half sizes, which was not previously available in the original release.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 “Turtle Dove” was the first iteration of the sneaker to release and it made its debut in 2015. The style remains one of the most sought-after Adidas Yeezy sneakers as evident by how much the sneaker is going for on the resale marketplace. On StockX, the lowest asking at the time of publication for the 2015 release of the Yeezy Boost 350 “Turtle Dove” colorway is $1,555 and prices go as high as $4,500 in a men’s size 5.

According to @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 “Turtle Dove” will be part of this year’s Yeezy Day drops, which is set to take place on Aug. 1 and Aug. 2. The shoe will reportedly retail for $230. At the time of publication, the brand has not yet announced the return of the shoe.

