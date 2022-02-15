The Beloved Adidas Yeezy 500 ‘Blush’ Is Restocking Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Update: February 15, 2022 @ 11:15 a.m. ET

One of the most coveted Adidas Yeezy styles is making its way back to shelves soon.

According to the German sportswear giant’s Yeezy release calendar, the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy 500 “Blush” will be receiving a restock this week.

The Adidas Yeezy 500 “Blush” features a premium upper that’s constructed of cow suede overlay panels that overtake the mesh and nubuck underlays. Adding to the design of the shoe are the reflective hits on the eyestay for visibility during low-light conditions and a rubber panel that wraps along the side of the midsole for support and abrasion resistance. Rounding out the design are an adiPrene+ midsole for impact absorption and a rubber outsole for traction.

When the Adidas Yeezy 500 “Blush” made its retail debut in February 2018, it was only available via pre-order to fans in New York and Los Angeles. Two months later, the style received a wider release and was met with the same level of fanfare as its original drop as pairs sold out instantly. Sizes for the Yeezy 500 “Blush” are available on secondary market including on StockX and at the time of publication, the shoe is reselling for an average price of $453.

The Adidas Yeezy 500 “Blush” will be restocked this Saturday at Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply, and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists. The shoe will be available in adult sizing and will come with a $210 price tag.

What We Originally Reported on March 23, 2018

Fans of Kanye West’s sneakers got excited when the Adidas Yeezy 500 “Blush” was prereleased in Los Angeles in February during NBA All-Star Weekend. And they may have another reason to get their hopes up of possibly owning the look.

According to Yeezy Mafia, the “Blush” colorway of the 500 — a $200 retail sneaker — will release on April 14 at select Adidas retailers, through the Adidas Confirmed App and on the Adidas website. Without an official confirmation from West or Adidas, there is no word on if the rapper’s Yeezy Supply site will also offer the sneakers.

YEEZY 500 IN BLUSH

RELEASING WORLDWIDE APRIL 14 ON https://t.co/ttgJvyEYJb, CONFIRMED APP & SELECT RETAILERS pic.twitter.com/j9TFtkcVuO — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) March 22, 2018

The news of the 500 “Blush” comes on the heels of a few other Yeezy footwear stories, such as the announcement of the 350 “Butter” coming in summer, the March restock of the 700 Wave Runner and the March 24 release of the Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas in black.

The 500 model takes a different approach than the others, featuring suede, leather and mesh on the upper. Premium nubuck leather and reflective materials offer accent touches. While Yeezy has made Boost cushioning a mainstay, the 500 features AdiPrene instead.

With the limited release in February, the 500 “Blush” has popped up on resale sites, typically selling for about $750, according to StockX.

While there’s no word on how wide a release Adidas will give the “Blush,” it has already gotten notoriety in the NBA, with Nick Young of the Golden State Warriors wearing a pair during a road game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.