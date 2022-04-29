Veja Makes Its Debut in Training With the Workout-Ready Impala Shoe

Veja now has a presence in the training footwear market.

The Impala is the brand’s debut training shoe, which Veja explained was designed for a variety of exercises including gym workouts, treadmill runs, bootcamp, CrossFit and more. The name, according to Veja, was derived from the fast and graceful antelope, and is the lightest sneaker it has ever created.

Veja equipped the Impala with engineered mesh uppers made with 100% recycled polyester, midsoles featuring 60% sugar cane, its L-Foam cushioning insert made with 30% natural latex, tech lining with 100% polyester and 100% recycled polyester laces and backloop.

This all sits atop outsoles that are 61% bio-based, broken down to 30% Amazonian rubber and 31% rice waste. Veja said it made the outsole wide and flat to provide support during training exercises, added rubber on impact zones, an EVA plat for lightness and vertical and horizontal flex grooves for flexibility.

Several colorways of the Veja Impala are available now for $140 in men’s and women’s sizing via Veja-store.com.

Veja Impala. CREDIT: Courtesy of Veja

Veja has been busy as of late building out its range of performance shoes. For example, the brand launched the Marlin in April 2021, a sustainable shoe that is meant for road running. Veja launched another performance running shoe in 2021, the Condor 2, in February. The look is an update to the Condor shoe that released in 2019 and was created to be versatile and the go-to shoe for long runs, easy runs and recovery sessions.