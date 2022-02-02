Vans Goes Wild for Year of the Tiger With Lunar New Year Sneaker Collection

The Vans Old Skool Year of The Tiger Sneaker.

Vans celebrates the Lunar New Year with an exclusive sneaker collaboration with Chinese artist, Chen Yingjie (a.k.a Huatunan).

The skatewear brand used one of its most popular silhouettes for the collaboration, the Old Skool sneaker, and features both the artist and the brand’s signature design codes.

The shoe has a black and gray color scheme and incorporated orange shoelaces that have black tiger stripes, signifying it’s the Year of the Tiger. The uppers of the sneakers get splashed with Yingjie’s artwork from his “Stay Hungry” series, which deconstructs and reorganizes traditional and modern Chinese elements. On the soles, there’s an ink painting design that extends along the sidewall and gets accented by tiger stripe laces and a waffle sole. And on the bottom of the soles, there’s a tiger print to further bring forth the vividness of the predator.

There is a version of the Authentic silhouette as well. It still encompasses the graphic work of Yingjie while paired with a clean black sole and a tiger print on the bottom of the soles.

The other Old Skool shoe is mostly black and incorporates tiger prints on the outer sole as well as including tiger-printed shoelaces.

The capsule Lunar New Year collection also includes a range of apparel and accessories that are perfectly festive for the occasion.

The Old Skool sneakers retail for $110, the Authentic retails for $100 and are available for purchase now at Vans.com.

The Vans Authentic Year of The Tiger Sneaker CREDIT: Vans

The Vans Old Skool Year of The Tiger Sneaker CREDIT: Vans