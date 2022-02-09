Vans Shows Love for Valentine’s Day With Candy Hearts & Flowers on Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Vans is ready for the season of love. The brand has just launched new arrivals in time for Valentine’s Day, currently available on its website.

From lace-up to slip-on sneakers, Vans is making it easier than ever to add relaxed romance to your Feb. 14 outfit—and all that come afterwards. The brand’s newest styles include its staple sneakers, like the Old Skool, Classic Slip-On and Sk8-Hi’s, with added floral, heart and script details. Similarly, children’s-only styles also come in several variations of a whimsical candy heart print—allowing the fun of themed footwear to encompass all ages. Additionally, Vans even launched men’s socks with V-Day lettering for a playful and humorous take on themed dressing.

The skate brand’s newest offering includes a “Love Me Love Me Not” colorway of its hit Old Skool sneakers. The low-top lace-up style features Vans’ classic white rubber soles, as well as uppers with black panels, white laces and white squiggle accents. However, the brand’s signature checkerboard print—featured throughout—is partially covered with daisies and their falling petals for a romantic touch. It also includes black “They love me, they love me not” lettering on its soles. The style comes in sizes for children, men and women.

Vans’ Love Me Not Old Skool sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

To Buy: Vans Love Me Love Me Not Old Skool sneakers, $80.

The same print also covers a slip-on style of the sneaker. The Vans staple style is coated in the checkerboard and daisy print for a monochrome effect. Similarly to its laced counterpart, the shoe features black “They love me, they love me not” lettering and is available in children’s, men’s and women’s sizes.

Vans’ Love Me Not Classic Slip-On sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

To Buy: Vans Love Me Love Me Not Classic Slip-On sneakers, $70.

Another Valentine’s Day-worthy print, “Love Letters,” has also arrived to cover the Old Skool style. In addition to its signature black and white panels, the stripes are revamped to an all-black hue to further spotlight the postage stamp-inspired imagery. Composed of several stamps featuring black, white, red and blue vintage Vans logos and heart graphics, the men’s, women’s and kids’ style pays homage to the classic tradition of exchanging love letters on Valentine’s Day.

Vans’ Love Letters Old Skool sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

To Buy: Vans Love Letters Old Skool sneakers, $70.

“Love Letters,” similarly to the “Love Me Not” print, is given the monochrome treatment—however, instead of a relaxed slip-on, the print coats Vans’ Sk8-Hi Tapered sneaker. The high-top pair features a lace-up silhouette with black laces, as well as white upper stitching to further elevate the prints’ coverage.

Vans’ Love Letters Sk8-Hi Tapered sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

To Buy: Vans Love Letters Sk8-Hi Tapered sneakers, $75.

Vans’ Classic Slip-On is given another makeover with a Waffle Lovers print, which features all-black uppers. The style is punctuated with red scripted lettering, reading “Waffle Lovers” for a romantic touch.

Vans’ Waffle Lovers Classic Slip-On sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

To Buy: Vans Waffle Lovers Classic Slip-On sneakers, $65.

A second slip-on pair is also given the “Waffle Lovers” treatment, albeit in a different fashion. The second style features monochrome white uppers, with a red heart printed on its counters. The graphic includes white “Waffle Lovers” script, creating a pair that’s whimsical and retro.

Vans’ Waffle Lovers Classic Slip-On sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

To Buy: Vans Waffle Lovers Classic Slip-On sneakers, $75.

The brand’s third new “Waffle Lovers” style includes the same red script as its slip-ons do. However, this is reprinted on an Old Skool silhouette in monochrome two-tone light blue Old Skool sneakers. The lace-up style is complete with red embroidered hearts surrounding its top eyelets.

Vans’ Waffle Lovers Old Skool sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

To Buy: Vans Waffle Lovers Old Skool sneakers, $75.

Vans’ children’s shoes are also getting their own Valentine’s Day treatment with a sweet spin on candy hearts. The Old Skool V style for toddlers features an all-black colorway, complete with three small Velcro straps. Pairs also include checkerboard panels overlapping with a “Vans” red, pink, purple and blue heart print.

Vans Toddler Candy Hearts Old Skool V sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

To Buy: Vans Toddler Candy Hearts Old Skool V sneakers, $37.

The Candy Hearts motif gets a skate-worthy twist in the kids’ Sk8-Hi Zip silhouette. The checkerboard high-top sneaker, featuring Vans’ signature white soles, laces and squiggle motifs further elevated with pink and white logo tongues and a candy heart print lining the soles. The pair also includes a zipper on its back for easy wear.

Vans Kids Candy Hearts Sk8-Hi Zip sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

To Buy: Vans Kids Candy Hearts Sk8-Hi Zip sneakers, $47.

The low-top kids’ Authentic style features a Valentine’s Day spin on its monochrome uppers. The allover checkerboard pair is layered with Vans’ Candy Heart print, making them both street style-worthy and sweet.

Vans Kids Candy Hearts Authentic sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

To Buy: Vans Kids Candy Hearts Authentic sneakers, $37.

Similarly to the adult-sized Old Skool, the kids’ version features black and checkerboard-print paneled uppers atop white soles. However, the kids’ style includes the “Vans” candy heart motif printed across the checked panels, giving it another dimension and a light-hearted burst of color.

Vans Kids Candy Hearts Old Skool sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

To Buy: Vans Kids Candy Hearts Old Skool sneakers, $42.

For a final touch, Vans has also released a humorous printed pair of men’s socks for the upcoming season. The brand has revamped black crew socks with two lines of lettering—one per sock: “Loves Me” and “Loves Me Not.” The $10 style gives a whimsical take to the staple legwear style, ideal for minimalist dressers to add a hint of red to their romantic Feb. 14 ensembles.

Vans Valentines crew socks. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

To Buy: Vans Valentines crew socks, $10.

The newest Vans Valentine’s Day arrivals, ranging from $10-80, are currently available on Vans.com.

