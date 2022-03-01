Vans Celebrates International Women’s Day With Special Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Vans is celebrating International Women’s Day with the release of a special footwear and apparel capsule coming soon.

The Cali-based skatewear brand just launched its latest “Divine Energy Collection” ahead of next week’s observance of International Women’s Day taking place on March 8.

The Vans “Divine Energy Collection” will include new iterations of the classic Old Skool, Slip-On, and Sk8-Hi and La Costa Slide-On silhouettes. According to the brand, the latest styles don various neutral hues and are coupled with patchwork details as a way to represent multiple communities combining as one while also representing the inclusion of all those who identify as women.

The Vans’ “Divine Energy Collection.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

In addition to the sneakers, the capsule includes matching apparel pieces including a special hoodie, sweatpants and a long-sleeve t-shirt.

Furthering the International Women’s Day celebrations, 2.5% of every sale of this Vans collection between now to Aug. 1, 2022, will be donated to Oasis For Girls and other organizations that empower women.

“The Vans International Women’s Day Collection was inspired with that spirit in mind, showing the inclusion of all those who identify as women through the varying use of neutral colors and patchwork details to represent multiple communities joining as one,” Vans said about the special capsule.

The Vans “Divine Energy Collection” is available now at Vans.com and at select Vans retailers. The collection retails between $10 to $105.

