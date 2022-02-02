Union References Three Cities With New Nike Dunk Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sneaker fans have been anticipating the release of Union’s Nike Dunk collab ever since images of the shoe emerged in November and now, they will soon be able to purchase a pair.

The sneaker boutique announced on Instagram yesterday that the Union x Nike Dunk Low “Passport Pack” is dropping in three colorways and the first of the set will arrive before month’s end. According to Union, the styles pay homage to the three cities that have been a home for Union including Los Angeles, New York City, and Tokyo. In addition, each colorway is inspired by coveted Dunk styles from the early ‘00s.

The Union x Nike Dunk Low “Pistachio” will release next week and the shoe dons a predominantly green and blue ripstop mesh upper while the stitching throughout the panels has been left unfinished. Adding to the look is a Union patch on the heel counter, a white midsole and a semi-translucent outsole.

“Back in the day we changed the game by scouring the earth for the flyest gear and picking up Japan-exclusive Dunk colorways in the ’90’s. Since then, Union has continued to build its reputation and rapport both by offering the best sneakers and apparel, and by focusing on serving and celebrating the community born from international streetwear culture,” Union wrote on the Instagram caption.

According to the Instagram post, the Union x Nike Dunk Low “Pistachio” will be released exclusively at unionlosangeles.com and at Union stores on Feb. 11 with the two other styles to release in March.