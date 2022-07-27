Tom Brady Says Being Rich Is the Hardest Thing About Parenting His Kids

Tom Brady is perhaps one of the most revered football players in history, but he’s also just a dad trying to keep his children grounded. And these two parts of his identity don’t always mingle with ease.

On a recent episode of Ford CEO Jim Farley’s “Drive” podcast, the 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback talked about his “biggest challenges” as a parent — keeping his children grounded while they have access to unfathomable wealth. Brady has two children, 9-year-old daughter Vivian and 12-year-old son Benjamin, with famed supermodel Gisele Bündchen. He also shares a 14-year-old son Jack with his model and actress ex Bridget Moynahan.

Tom Brady, his son Jack, 5, Gisele Bundchen, and their son Benjamin, 3, pose with Red the Fire Truck at Cars Land at Disney California Adventure park July 2, 2013 in Anaheim, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

According to Celebritynetworth.com, a popular site that estimates the net worth of stars, Brady has an estimated net worth of $250 million. Notably, Bündchen has a higher estimated net worth by more than Brady at $400 million, according to the website.

Even so, estimating Brady’s current net worth is complicated. The answer isn’t exactly straightforward without access to private financial records. Celebrity Net Worth explains: “Our data is rooted in financial analysis, market research, and inside sources that we have meticulously developed over the last decade to maintain accuracy and breadth of knowledge.” The site added that each estimate is formed by taking into account the celebrity’s known salaries, real estate holdings, royalties and endorsements. The site also employs a “proprietary” formula that excludes estimated taxes, manager’s fees, agent fees and lifestyle expenses.

That kind of money comes with a lot of perks, for Brady and his kids.

“We have people that clean for us. We have people that make our food. We have people that drive us to the airport if we need that. We get off a plane and there’s people waiting there for us and we get ushered in,” Brady said on a recent episode of Spotify’s “Drive” podcast. “That’s my kids’ reality. The hard part is to say, ‘Guys, this is not the way reality really is.'”

Brady said he grew up “middle class” while his wife grew up in a two-bedroom house in Brazil, sharing her childhood bedroom with four sisters. Given their modest upbringings, Brady said it’s especially important to him to keep his kids grounded by intentionally giving them experiences all kids go through, hoping they see the perks of wealth as a “treat” rather than an expectation. The football star also says he prioritizes teaching perspective to his children, hoping they develop the knowledge that their experiences aren’t the norm.

Tom Brady and wife/model Gisele Bundchen arrive at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala held at a Private Estate on Feb. 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency “I don’t know the right answer as a parent,” Brady said on the podcast when asked how he manages to keep his kids grounded. “There are a lot of things I’m still trying to learn as a parent. I know I’ve screwed up a lot of things. It’s the reality of being a parent.”

