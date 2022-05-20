Teddy Santis’ Next New Balance 990v3 Made in USA Sneaker Is Releasing Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Teddy Santis’ highly anticipated New Balance Made in USA collection made its retail debut last month with the release of three new 990 styles. Continuing the releases of the collection is a new 990v3 colorway dropping soon.

The Boston-based sportswear giant confirmed via its release calendar that the Aimé Leon Dore founder and the creative director of the New Balance Made in USA line’s forthcoming New Balance 990v3 style will hit shelves before month’s end.

The New Balance 990v3 “Made in USA” features a clean white-based mesh upper that’s coupled with premium leather overlay panels, while reflective accents appear on the “N” branding and underlay. Adding to the simple execution are white shoelaces while a yellowed Encap midsole and a black rubber outsole complete the look.

The lateral side of the New Balance 990v3 “Made in USA.” CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

“The 990’s original designers were tasked with creating the single best running shoe on the market. The finished product more than lived up to its billing. When it hit shelves for the first time in 1982 the 990 sported an elegantly understated grey colorway, and a then unheard of three-figure price tag. For avid runners and ahead of the curve tastemakers alike, the 990 was a mark of quality and superior taste. There have been updates to the design since ’82, and more color options, but the 990’s aspirational status symbol aura has never changed. Simply put, the 990 is the shoe so good, that we’ve never stopped making it,” New Balance wrote for the product description of the shoe.

Santis’ New Balance 990v3 “Made in USA” style will be released on May 26 at Newbalance.com for $210.

A top-down view of the New Balance 990v3 “Made in USA.” CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance