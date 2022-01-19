Sneaker NFTs Are Available Now on StockX

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

StockX is joining in on the growing NFT market by introducing its own sneaker NFTs.

Yesterday, the secondary marketplace announced the launch of Vault NFTs, which is an experience where users can invest in the non-fungible tokens that are linked to their physical sneaker counterparts.

According to StockX, owners of the specific Vault NFTs will also own the physical item including the opportunity to obtain it at any time. The physical products tied to our Vault NFTs are stored in one of StockX’s climate-controlled facilities and each Vault NFT has a unique serial code that’s linked to one of the products in their vault.

The first wave of NFTs was released shortly after the announcement and some of the virtual and physical sneakers that were up for grabs include the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3, the Ben & Jerry’s x Nike SB Dunk Low, and the Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Low “First Café.”

NFTs are on StockX. Introducing #StockXVault: a digital NFT that’s backed by a physical product and stored in an official StockX facility. Learn more: https://t.co/zGzuaftXZU Now, secure yours ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/l9i2bzV28B — StockX (@stockx) January 18, 2022

In addition, owners of the Vault NFTs will have access to exclusive StockX benefits, which include various upcoming promotions, early releases, and events.

“For years, people have come to StockX to discover, consume and invest in current culture. Current culture sits at the intersection of fashion, sports, and music, but its boundaries are far more expansive, touching on a diverse range of subjects from gaming to art to next-gen investing,” StockX CEO Scott Cutler said in a statement.

The first set of Vault NFTs from StockX is available now at StockX.com with additional releases scheduled to arrive in the near future.