Stephen Curry Celebrates His 2974 NFT Drop With Dinner Party in Chic Tracksuit & Chunky Sneakers

Stephen Curry toasted to the launch of his FTX NFT, 2974, in sporty style. The athlete heralded the moment with a celebration with his and wife Ayesha’s nonprofit Eat. Learn. Play. The event was thrown in Atlanta, including donating food, books and more with the Alameda County Community Food Bank, basketball rounds at The Town and a dinner at Ayesha’s International Smoke restaurant.

For the occasion, Curry wore a full Ksubi blue tracksuit, as seen in his latest Instagram post. The record-breaking basketball star’s tonal blue $170 4×4 Biggie Crew sweatshirt featured an oversized fit, with added edge from the brand’s signature rats tail side tie, as well as back prints that included Ksubi’s 4×4 crosses and T-box. The top was paired with the brand’s matching $180 4×4 Trak Atlantic pants, drawstring fleece track pants that included zippered front and back patch pockets. Completing Curry’s ensemble was a silver cross necklace and black watch, creating a streamlined and smooth athleisure look.

“2974 fam in the Bay!! What a special group,” Curry captioned his post, alongside photos of the various events. “Thanks to everyone for joining me on this journey!”

When it came to shoes, Curry continued his sporty streak with a pair of Unisex Curry Flow Cozy Sportstyle sneakers. The $130 style included stretchy black knit uppers with a mid foot shank, as well as striped elastic laces and tonal detailing in blue, orange and electric green hues. Completing Curry’s pair were exaggerated rounded white soles with EVA sockliners and cushioned footbeds, providing additional comfort throughout the day.

The Unisex Curry Flow Cozy Sportstyle sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

Athletic sneakers like Curry’s are renowned for their comfort and ease, due to exaggerated soles and comfortable mesh and knit uppers. Styles in similar materials have emerged from a range of athletic brands as well in recent years, including Nike, Fila and Reebok. However, fashion and performance-focused brands have also tapped into the trend. Sorel’s latest men’s sneakers have included tonal mesh uppers and molded rubber outsoles for lightweight wear — also seen in its viral Kinetic Breakthru Day Lace style’s collaboration with Alfred. Steve Madden has also released men’s lace-up styles with a variety of upper colors and materials this summer, featuring chunky and ridged rubber soles for added balance and comfort.

Curry has become a leading athletic figure in the fashion world, with a stylish wardrobe that includes classic suede Chelsea and lace-up boots — plus slick sneakers by Prada, Vans and more. On the red carpet, his suiting style is often complete with sharp loafers and boots as well.

Discover Curry’s own sneaker design’s history in the gallery.