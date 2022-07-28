Simone Biles and Athleta Release Sleek Back to School Collection & Launch Into the Metaverse

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Simone Biles and Athleta are teaming up again.

The decorated Olympic gymnast and the women’s athletic apparel brand have created a new collection just in time for the new school year, plus a new activation in the metaverse. The limited-edition capsule features 15 pieces, designed in collaboration with Biles for Athleta Girls activewear line. The line features styles including leggings, jackets, shorts, a backpack and more.

Biles is taking this collection a step further by creating back–to-school “confidence-building videos,” articles and other activities for girls that will be available on the AthletaWell platform, Athleta’s digital wellness platform.

The campaign will also be featured in the metaverse by way of Roblox and the “Athleta Girl x Simone Biles experience” in Livetopia, a popular game on the Roblox platform. The virtual activation will include Athleta Girl x Simone Biles billboards, a digital storefront featuring clothes from the collection, a Biles avatar styled in Athleta Girl apparel and an interactive obstacle course titled “Limitless You.”

The latest collection marks the third major campaign between Athleta and the Olympic athlete. The brand first announced plans for an apparel partnership with Biles in April 2021, after the gymnast’s previous deal with Nike came to an end. The Athleta partnership made Biles the brand’s exclusive apparel partner, allowing her to help design her own activewear line, while also creating multiple capsule collections for Athleta Girl. The venture was also the first time Athleta, which is owned by Gap Inc., had teamed up with a gymnast.

The new collection is available now on Athleta’s website and each piece retails from $35 to $99.

