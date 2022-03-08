To Honor Virgil Abloh, The Shoe Surgeon Creates Air Jordans Inspired by the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1

In the months since his untimely passing, several fashion industry peers of Virgil Abloh have found ways to honor the late designer. Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Ciambrone is the latest to do so in the form of custom sneakers with a charitable component.

To pay homage to Abloh, The Shoe Surgeon created the Legacy Air Jordan 1s, delivered with a look inspired by the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh, which featured the luxury label’s iconic Damier and Monogram prints.

The shoes feature repurposed, authentic Louis Vuitton bags, and each panel was hand cut. Also, The Shoe Surgeon created the look with a raw edge underlay that is reminiscent of the original silhouette’s piping detail. Additional details include a leather orange and white luggage tag, as well as gold foil logos on the shoe’s lateral side and heel.

The luxurious Air Jordan 1 High comes with a $10,000 price tag, and the Air Jordan 1 Low is $7,500. Both are available via Thesurgeon.com.

What’s more, The Shoe Surgeon stated a percentage of the proceeds from the shoes will benefit The Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund.

Abloh, who founded and built Off-White into a formidable brand, designed countless hits for Nike, Converse and Jordan Brand, and made a huge mark at Louis Vuitton as the men’s artistic director, died on Nov. 28, 2021. He was 41.

The Shoe Surgeon’s custom Air Jordan 1 Low Legacy inspired by the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Shoe Surgeon