What Shaq AKA DJ Diesel Has on His Playlist

Shaquille O’Neal threw a rager in Los Angeles on Friday night ahead of Super Bowl Sunday. Shaq — who also goes by DJ Diesel — hosted his carnival-themed event “Shaq’s Fun House” and also headlined with his own DJ set performance.

In December, FN caught up with O’Neal to talk about all things business as he had recently acquired Reebok. These days, however, the former NBA star is focused on fun.

He said his go-to nickname at the moment is “S.H.A.Q. Stands for Shaquille Has Awesome Qualities. I just try to make people smile, make people laugh.” Part of that is continuing on his musical journey as a DJ.

“I don’t know what I’m going to play until I see the crowd. When I first started out I would say, ‘Ok I have to DJ an ABG party. They’re older, some kids, I’ll bring the classics — it never works. So I have to look and be like, ‘You’re an old guy, I’ll play some ‘Jessie’s Girl’ for you. You look like a party animal I’m going to play some Weeknd for you, and you look like you smoke marijuana, so I’m going to play Nirvana for you. I just have to look at people in the crowd and play some music.”

In L.A., on Friday he shared the stage with performers including Lil Wayne, Zedd and Diplo.

As for his setlist, O’Neal played “We Are the Champions,” as a nod to the city where he took home three NBA championships as a Laker, as well as Future and Jack Harlow hits and EDM tracks.

See what Shaq personally likes to listen to in the video below.