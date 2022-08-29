Serena Williams Will Make US Open Appearance in Diamond-Encrusted Nike Sneakers

Serena Williams is readying for what will likely be her last US Open appearance.

Earlier this month, Williams covered Vogue’s September issue where she announced her retirement plans in a verbal essay with the magazine. “I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me,” she said.

Tonight, she will hit the court in New York and the tennis star is going to make a fashion statement, complete with diamond-encrusted sneakers.

Williams is set to wear the NikeCourt Flare 2 — a custom Serena PE featuring a diamond-encrusted Swoosh design and her initials on the medial side. The solid gold deubrés on the laces feature 400 hand-set diamonds in black ceramic created in collaboration with Serena Williams Jewelry.

For the rest of the Nike outfit, Williams will wear a shimmering and mesh long-sleeved look in black. The design is inspired by figure skaters and features an embellished bodice with star-like detailing, alluding to the night sky at the tournament. The skirt, meanwhile, includes six layers, which is a nod to her six previous title wins at the US Open.

The Nike outfit is inspired by figure skating competition apparel. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A crystal-encrusted bodice alludes to the night sky at the tournament. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The outfit is complete with a matching jacket and tote. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To complete the look, Williams has a matching jacket and tote.

Williams faces off against Danka Kovinic in the first round of the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows where she took home her first US Open win in 1999.