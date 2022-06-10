Ronnie Fieg’s New Balance 990 Collection Is Releasing Next Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Last week, Ronnie Fieg teased an early look at his upcoming sneaker project with New Balance, sharing imagery of his 990v4 “United Arrows & Sons” collab dropping soon. Today, Kith and Fieg offered fans a detailed look and shared the release details for the project.

Fieg and the Boston-based sportswear giant have teamed up once again on a four-shoe Ronnie Fieg by New Balance 990 collection that’s hitting shelves before month’s end.

According to Kith, Fieg’s forthcoming 990 capsule commemorates both the 10-year anniversary of the store along with the 40th anniversary of the New Balance 990 silhouette. The collection will include the New Balance 990v4 “United Arrows & Sons,” the 990v3 “Daytona,” the 990v2 “Cyclades,” and the 990v1 “Dusty Rose.”

“This collection celebrates Kith’s 10th anniversary and the 40th anniversary of the New Balance 990 silhouette by featuring the 990V1, V2, V3 & V4 executed in colorways highlighting Fieg’s work with New Balance over the last decade. Also for the first time in New Balance’s history, this collaboration will be offered in full family sizing,” Kith wrote on the Instagram caption of the collection.

990 V1 – V4 pic.twitter.com/ytRoMakjRd — Ronnie Fieg (@RonnieFieg) June 10, 2022

The Ronnie Fieg x New Balance 990 collection will release in four consecutive days and will kick off with the 990v4 “United Arrows & Sons” style launching on Wednesday, which is the same day as Fieg’d 40th birthday. The releases continue with the 990v3 “Daytona” dropping on June 16 followed by the 990v2 “Cyclades” on June 17, and the 990v1 “Dusty Rose’ dropping on June 18. The collab will be released at Kith.com, the Kith app and at Kith stores. Retail pricing for the four styles has not yet been announced.