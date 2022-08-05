Allen Iverson’s Iconic Reebok Question Mid ‘Blue Toe’ Is Returning This Month

The Reebok Question Mid “Blue Toe” is back.

One of the most beloved colorways of NBA icon Allen Iverson’s first-ever signature basketball shoe, which the baller debuted during his 1996-97 rookie season, will hit stores before month’s end. The most notable moment of Iverson wearing the “Blue Toe” shoes took place March 12, 1997, when he broke out his patented crossover against Michael Jordan, resulting in one of the most iconic moments in basketball history.

The look is arriving at retail 25 years later with original design elements. The shoe will feature tumbled leather uppers, blue pearlized leather toe boxes, icy translucent outsoles, ghillie lacing system, embroidered Vector logos and “Q” heel logos. Also, it will include custom rookie Iverson sock liners and will come in OG-inspired Question packaging.

The Reebok Question Mid “Blue Toe” will return in full-family sizing on Aug. 19 via Reebok.com, as well as at Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Hibbett and other select retailers. Retail pricing will be $160 in adult sizing, $100 in junior sizing, $75 for kids and $50 for infants.

What’s more, the brand confirmed Reebok Unlocked members will receive one-day early access to buy the shoe on Aug. 18, and sneaker boutique Packer will release a limited number of pairs both in-store and online Aug. 12.

The Reebok Question Mid “Blue Toe.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The heels of the Reebok Question Mid “Blue Toe.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

A top down look at the Reebok Question Mid “Blue Toe.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The Reebok Question Mid “Blue Toe” outsole. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok