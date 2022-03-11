Reebok Announces Myles Garrett as Its Newest Brand Athlete

Reebok has found its latest brand athlete in Cleveland Browns defense end Myles Garrett. The football star is now one of the athletic brands’ long-term representatives, and will be involved in its future campaigns, product design and feedback.

“Growing up admiring all-time greats like Allen Iverson, Shaq, and Shawn Kemp I’m extremely excited to be joining the Reebok family,” Garrett said in a statement. “I really pride myself on having a lot of interests off the field so to be working with a brand that promotes individuality and encourages people to pursue the things that bring them joy is incredible.”

Garrett has already begun working with Reebok, appearing at the brand’s “Bok Door” event during Cleveland’s 2022 all-star weekend in February. The star helped the brand launch its chunky unisex Question Mid sneakers in a commemorative white and silver “25th Anniversary” colorway for the occasion, as well as its ’90s-inspired Instapump Fury Zone style.

The football player is the latest star to earn an endorsement by Reebok. In recent years, the brand has partnered with a range of stars for its new collections and campaigns, including Allen Iverson, Gal Gadot, Arca and Camille Kostek. Others, like Gigi Hadid, Cardi B, Ariana Grande and Victoria Beckham, have even launched their own collaborative lines with Reebok.

Garrett’s appointment at Reebok follows the brand’s numerous changes this year. Since January, Reebok has since been sold to Authentic Brands Group and Kerby Jean-Raymond has left his role as its global creative director. The brand also launched new collaborative sneaker collections with Palace, Maison Margiela and Bape in recent weeks.

