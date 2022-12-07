Reebok Celebrates Equity and Access in Sport With New Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Reebok is bringing awareness to an important message with its latest footwear and apparel collection.

The Boston-based sportswear brand just launched its “Human Rights Now!” capsule yesterday, which is the latest release for its long-term product platform that debuted last year.

According to Reebok, the latest “Human Rights Now!” collection is designed to “bring awareness to equity and access in sport, celebrating the progress we’ve made, but also recognizing the much-needed work that still needs to be done.” The sneakers include new iterations of the Club C Revenge ($90), Classic Leather ($85), Club C Mid ($90), Classic Nylon ($90) and Freestyle Hi ($90) along with matching apparel.

Reebok also announced it will be donating $600,000 to the non-profit organization Rise that educates and empowers the sports community to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice, and improve race relations. The brand says the investment will help drive programming across all levels of athletes and coaches across the country.

“As with all of our Human Rights Now! product releases, this collection sheds light on the importance of

inclusion, representation and access, not only in sport but in all facets of life,” Carmen Andrade Hardaway, Reebok’s director of Human Rights Now! product and apparel Energy Concepts, said. “Our partnership with Rise is such a great extension of our product collection as they help to educate the sports community on these critical topics.”

The Reebok “Human Rights Now!” collection is available now at Reebok.com and at select Reebok retailers.

The apparel in the Reebok ‘Human Rights Now!’ collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok