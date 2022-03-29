Reebok Taps ‘The Flintstones’ and ‘The Jetsons’ for a Full-Family Sneaker and Apparel Collection

Campaign images of shoes offered in the Reebok x The Flintstones & The Jetsons collaborative sneaker line.

What happens when the family of the future meets the modern stone-age family? Well, of course, it was revealed in the 1987 flick “The Jetsons Meet the Flintstones.” But this time, the two beloved cartoon dynasties will get a collaborative sneaker collection.

Reebok will bring the futuristic and prehistoric characters into the modern world with sleek aesthetics. Each footwear model in the line is based on a character or location from the film, incorporating thoughtful details that bring the nostalgia from each time period to pieces that are wearable today.

The first style, using the Classic Leather, features Fred Flintstone. The clean white upper features key details such as Fred’s signature clothing print, pinking details on the tongue and an embroidered sabretooth tiger heel tab. The sockliner also features custom artwork from the Daily Slab, the newspaper seen in The Flintstones’ hometown of Bedrock. This is only available in men’s sizing.

Next is the Classic Leather Legacy AZ that steps into the future with a nod from George Jetson. Details from the character’s work life at Spacely Space Sprockets get reflected in the metallic iridescent accents, on/off switches and lightning details. The shoe also contains nods to his workplace best friend, his computer R.U.D.I., and his boss, Mr. Spacely.

The Zig Kinetica 2 Edge makes an appearance with help from the Flintstones’ family pet Dino. The shoes have a bold pink upper, steaks, snakes and as well as his tongue appliqué detailing on the shoes. They are available in unisex sizing.

The Club C Legacy features Jane Jetson and has pink detailing reminiscent of her iconic dress with iridescent details on the eye stay. The shoes are available in unisex sizing.

Also, the Nano X1 brings Bedrock to the forefront with a stone-inspired mesh upper with dinosaur accents, including a 3D “Bones” X1 tongue logo. Inside, the sockliner features brontosaurus burgers and steaks, Fred and Barney’s favorite meals.

The Zig Kinetica 2 gets two redesigns. Fred Flinstone and Barney Rubble’s foil, The Great Gazoo, is on display in green, also featuring mixed materials on the uppers and glow-in-the-dark lateral TPU cage and molded eyelet antennae. The shoes are available in unisex sizing. On the other, the shoes get a metallic facelift with inspiration from the Jetson trusted robot helper, Rosie. The rivet details on the heel and tongue overlay are a shocking white with the sock liner showing an advertisement for robot maids.

The Club C pays homage to Wilma Flintstone. The sneakers are all white, taking inspiration from the housewife’s white dress, and feature a pinked toe cap and tongue. Wilma’s bold stone necklace also makes an appearance through a custom dubrae, while the patterned shoe lining pays homage to her other outfits.

Finally, the Instapump Fury 94 gets crafted with the idea of The Flintstones’ and The Jetsons’ worlds colliding. The silhouette combines animal prints and furs from The Flintstones with metallic and iridescent details from The Jetsons. Hints from both universes get sprinkled throughout the shoe including a sock liner graphic alluding to a theory that The Flintstones and The Jetsons reside in the same time period. The shoes are available in adult sizing.

The collection will also have a range of graphic apparel such as T-shirts, high-rise leggings, skinny strap sports bras and AOP bike shorts that all take design inspiration from the collection’s two vibrant subjects.

The Reebok x The Jetsons & Flintstones collection will be available exclusively for Reebok Unlocked members on reebok.com beginning April 5 and will become available globally on April 8th. The collection ranges in prices from $100 to $200.

